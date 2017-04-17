Felony Friday, episode 67

Source: Lions of Liberty

"On today’s episode of Felony Friday Malik King joins host John Odermatt. Malik is the Prison Outreach Coordinator for the Can-Do Foundation. On Episode 65 of this show we spoke to the founder of the Can-Do Foundation, Amy Povah. Malik is a Prisoner Activist and advocate who opposes mandatory minimums, cruel and unusual punishment and torture, including solitary confinement or draconian sentences that do not fit the crime." [various formats] (04/14/17)

http://lionsofliberty.com/2017/04/14/ff67/