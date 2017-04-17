ro-Trump group launches $3 million ad campaign to prop up House allies

Source: Washington Post

"Leaders of America First Policies, a pro-Trump nonprofit outfit, told The Washington Post on Sunday that it is starting a $3 million advertising campaign to bolster a dozen House Republicans who publicly backed the health-care proposal that has stalled on Capitol Hill. In a phone call, the Trump campaign veterans who run the organization described the expenditure as a gesture of appreciation to Trump’s friends in the chamber as well as a way to encourage other House Republicans to get behind the effort to revive health-care legislation. The $3 million 'advocacy campaign' will be split among the 12 Republicans beginning Monday and feature broadcast, digital and social components, the advisers said." (04/16/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/04/16/pro-group-trump-launches-a-3-million-ad-campaign-to-prop-up-house-allies/