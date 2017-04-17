Guatemala: Mexican former governor, accused of corruption, captured

Source: New York Times

"After a six-month manhunt spanning at least three continents, the former governor of Veracruz state in Mexico was captured in Guatemala and will face extradition to Mexico, where he is wanted on suspicion of diverting millions of dollars to phantom companies, Mexican authorities said. Javier Duarte, who served as governor of Veracruz from 2010 until last October, was found late Saturday night holed up in a hotel with his wife in the resort town of Panajachel, on Lake Atitlan in the highlands of Guatemala, officials said. He has denied the charges against him, which include graft and organized crime." (04/16/17)

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/16/world/americas/mexico-javier-duarte-captured.html