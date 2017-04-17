South Korea: Park, Lotte chairman charged with bribery

Source: Hindustan Times [India]

"South Korean prosecutors on Monday charged ousted president Park Geun-hye and Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin with bribery in the latest twist to a corruption scandal that rocked the country for months. Prosecutors charged Shin without detaining him. The retail giant Lotte, with interests ranging from hotels and retail to food and chemicals, becomes the second conglomerate mired in the political scandal after Jay Y. Lee, the chief of the biggest, Samsung Group, was arrested suspected of bribing Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil. Lee, Park and Choi are being held at detention centres." (04/17/17)

http://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/south-korea-charges-ousted-president-park-geun-hye-and-lotte-chief-with-bribery/story-g6URboj48iEiP6I5ce5sXI.html