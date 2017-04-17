The racist history of minimum wage laws

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Chris Calton

"In 1966, Milton Friedman wrote an op-ed for Newsweek entitled 'Minimum Wage Rates.' In it, he argued 'that the minimum-wage law is the most anti-Negro law on our statute books.' He was, of course, referring to the then-present era, after the far more explicitly racist laws from the slavery and segregation eras of United States history had already been done away with. But his observation about the racist effects of minimum wage laws can be traced back to the nineteenth century, and they continue to have a disproportionately deleterious effect on African-Americans into the present day." (04/17/17)

https://mises.org/blog/racist-history-minimum-wage-laws