Claim: White House may have violated its own ethics rules with Trump's executive branch hires

Source: Business Insider

"The Trump administration may be entangling itself in another ethical landmine. In this case, the White House could have violated its own ethics rules with at least two hires, a New York Times and ProPublica investigation found. One potential conflict involves Michael Catanzaro, who is the White House's top energy adviser. Until last year, The Times and ProPublica found, Catanzaro was working as a lobbyist for the fossil-fuel industry …. Another possible ethical dilemma involves Chad Wolf. The Times and ProPublica investigation found that Wolf, the chief of staff at the Transportation Security Administration, spent the past several years lobbying the TSA to secure funding for a new screening device for carry-on luggage that could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. … Determining whether the White House violated its own ethics rules by hiring lobbyists is a murky area, however, because the investigation also found the Trump administration had secretly been issuing waivers to the rules it first introduced in a stated effort to increase transparency." (04/16/17)

