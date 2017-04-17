Israel: Palestinian Arab prisoners launch mass hunger strike

Source: Yahoo! News

"Palestinian prisoners have launched one of the biggest hunger strikes in recent years in a protest against prison conditions. As many as 1,500 prisoners could be participating in the strikes, which have been planned to coincide with the annual Palestinian Prisoners Day. The strike also comes ahead of commemorations this summer marking 50 years since the 1967 Six Day War and the start of Israel's occupation of the Gaza Strip and West Bank. The strike has been called for by prominent Palestinian prisoner and leader Marwan Barghouti, who is currently serving a life sentence over his role in the second Palestinian intifada — or uprising." (04/17/17)

