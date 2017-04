Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"'Turkey’s democracy died today,' CNN headlined its report on yesterday’s national constitutional referendum. The measure contained 18 significant changes designed to further empower the country’s already seemingly all-powerful President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. CNN is behind the times. Turkey hasn’t been a real democracy for some time." (04/17/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/04/17/democracy-more-dead/