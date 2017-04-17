Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"Our society is experiencing an episode of what can only be called mass psychosis. Is it a temporary thing, or are we headed for a large-scale mental breakdown? Is it just the political class, or is it contagious — is it spreading to the general population via the media? And, most importantly, is there a cure? I don’t have the answers to most of these questions, but one thing I do know: yes, the media is indeed the transmission belt that projects the sadism, the paranoia, and the all around general madness that originates in our sick political class, and carries it to the general population." (04/17/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/04/16/is-our-political-class-mentally-ill/