China's Korea policy "in tatters" as both North and South defy sanctions

Source: Washington Post

"More than half a century ago, hundreds of thousands of Chinese soldiers died in the Korean War, fighting on the side of their Communist allies against the American-backed South. Yet today, China finds itself in the uncomfortable position of falling out with both the Communist North and capitalist South of this troublesome peninsula, imposing sanctions on both countries but getting no satisfaction from either. On Monday, South Korea announced it would press ahead with the 'swift deployment' of an American missile defense system despite relentless and vociferous Chinese opposition. … On Sunday, North Korea ignored China’s pleadings not to raise regional tensions by conducting another missile test, albeit one that failed." (04/17/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/chinas-korea-policy-in-tatters-as-both-north-and-south-defy-sanctions/2017/04/17/50da5e28-22f2-11e7-928e-3624539060e8_story.html