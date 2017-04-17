Venezuela and our stupid obsession with US "leadership"

Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel Larison

"Another unwelcome side-effect of believing that the U.S. has the responsibility to 'police' the world is a tendency to think that other countries’ problems stem from a lack of 'American leadership.' Jackson Diehl offers the latest example of this error: 'Still, Venezuela also tells a story of the eclipse of American leadership. For at least the past 100 years, the United States’ conception of its international mission included a determination not to allow another state in the Western hemisphere to fail.' Considering that the U.S. has toppled governments in invasions, supported coups, or fueled civil wars in many of these countries, that is a questionable interpretation of what U.S. policy in our hemisphere has been for the past century. Regardless, Venezuela’s awful descent into ruin under Chavez and Maduro is not something that could have realistically been averted with more U.S. 'leadership.'" (04/17/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/venezuela-and-our-stupid-obsession-with-u-s-leadership/