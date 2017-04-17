Snowden filmmaker learns she was detained more than 50 times at US airports because she was under investigation for filming ambush that killed American soldier in Iraq

Source: Daily Mail [UK]

"An Oscar Award-winning filmmaker has finally learned why she was stopped whenever she returned to the US for more than 10 years. … On November 20, 2004, [Laura] Poitras was in Baghdad filming 'My Country, My Country.' The film depicts Iraqi elections from the perspective of an Iraqi doctor, who criticized the American occupation yet hoped democracy would take root in his homeland. Members of a US Army National Guard unit from Oregon reported seeing a 'white female' holding a camera on a rooftop just before they were attacked. David Roustum, 22, an Army National Guardsman from West Seneca, New York, was killed. Several troops were wounded. Some guardsmen who saw Poitras suspected she had a heads-up about the attack and didn't share that information with American forces because she wanted to film it. If true, Poitras would have broken American criminal law. The Academy Award winner called the allegation false and said she did not film the attack." (04/17/17)

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4418438/Snowden-filmmaker-learns-detained-airports.html