The moral foundations of the free market society

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Richard M Ebeling

"Higher education in the United States is engulfed in an ideological campaign against the American political and economic traditions of individual liberty, free competitive markets, and constitutionally limited government. In its place is the 'progressive' agenda of collectivist identity politics, the regulatory and redistributive interventionist economy, and political plunder and power. Both 'scientific' and casual surveys of political orientation and bias in American academia have strongly highlighted the large 'left-of-center' majority among college and university professors. Conservatives and classical liberal/libertarians are relatively few and far between at most institutions of higher learning. But the worst of it is not simply the marginalizing of those usually labeled as on the political 'right,' but the growing intolerance of any views other than the left-of-center majoritarian ones." (04/17/17)

http://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/moral-foundations-free-market-society/