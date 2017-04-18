The income tax implies that government owns you

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Jeffrey A Tucker

"We desperately need a serious national movement to get rid of it — not reform it, not replace it, no flatten it or refocus its sting from this group to that. It just needs to go. The great essayist Frank Chodorov once described the income tax as the root of all evil. His target was not the tax itself, but the principle behind it. Since its implementation in 1913, he wrote, 'The government says to the citizen: 'Your earnings are not exclusively your own; we have a claim on them, and our claim precedes yours; we will allow you to keep some of it, because we recognize your need, not your right; but whatever we grant you for yourself is for us to decide."" (04/17/17)

