Turkey needs some Brexit spirit to defeat Erdogan's tyranny

Source: spiked

by Brendan O'Neill

"Some European observers, who, post-Brexit, view every referendum as a threat to stability, if not a Hitlerian device of mayhem, are talking about Erdogan’s referendum to give himself sweeping powers in the same breath as the Brexit referendum. Both the 'Brexit and Erdogan referendums are illegitimate,' says philosopher turned anti-democrat AC Grayling. A Europe 'traumatised by Brexit' hasn’t a leg to stand on when it comes to challenging the authoritarian Erdogan, says a writer for the Guardian. These attempts to link Brexit with Erdogan are beyond wrong. In truth, Erdogan’s campaign to weaken parliamentary democracy in order to sideline pesky oppositionists and to streamline political decision-making is far more in keeping with the Remainer / EU worldview than with Brexit. It’s another expression of the 21st-century elite turn against democratic ideals that the anti-Brexit sentiment, the establishment fury with the Trump throng, and Brussels’ power-grabbing constitutions — rejected by millions of Europeans — also express and embody." (04/17/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/turkey-needs-some-brexit-spirit-to-defeat-erdogans-tyranny/