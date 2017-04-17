The Freedom Report, 04/17/17

Source: The Libertarian Republic

"Conspiracy Radio host Alex Jones is in a bitter custody battle for his children with his former wife. Jones' attorney Randall Wilhite told District Judge Orlinda Naranjo that his client shouldn't be evaluated based on his appearances on his popular broadcasts on Infowars.com. Wilhite argued that judging Jones as a father in such a way would be akin to judging Jack Nicholson based on his appearance as The Joker in 'Batman.' … If that's true, then would that be a conflict of interest for someone to sell water filters if they didn't really believe that the government was poisoning it with fluoride? Why do people believe in such wild conspiracy theories anyway?" [various formats] (04/17/17)

