Hotels, unwilling to compete for your dollar, pressure government to keep you from using Airbnb

Source: engadget

"There's no doubt that the hotel industry hates Airbnb — the home sharing service lures many would-be customers away through lower rates and the perks that come from staying in someone else's abode. So how does it fight back? By pushing the government to crack down. The New York Times has learned that the American Hotel and Lodging Association has been conducting a 'multipronged, national' lobbying and research campaign to have politicians impose or toughen restrictions, selectively collect taxes and draw attention to the negative side-effects of home sharing. Reportedly, the AHLA is partly responsible for at least some of the higher-profile regulatory moves against Airbnb in the past year." (04/17/17)

https://www.engadget.com/2017/04/17/hotels-fight-airbnb-through-lobbying/