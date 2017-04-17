Agreeing with the opposition

Source: Kent's "Hooligan Libertarian" Blog

by Kent McManigal

"I have sometimes said that I agree with 'conservatives' and 'liberals' each about half of the time: when they are right by opposing the opposition. That may be a slight exaggeration — they are probably right less often than that. I agree more often with 'conservatives' who are criticizing 'liberals' than I do with 'liberals' who are criticizing 'conservatives.' I have wondered why this is." (04/17/17)

