Source: Libertarian Institute

by Per Bylund

"Tax season is here. This is a time to celebrate. No, I mean it. Not because the State makes its claim on our hard-earned monies known, but because of what is on everybody’s mind and the type of activity we’re all involved with. Seldom is the State as present in our pockets (and pocket books) as in mid-April every year, when we either learn that we have inadvertently paid even more than the State thinks is its 'fair share' of our earnings, or learn that even the outrageous amounts we have already paid weren’t enough. And to make matters worse, we waste a lot of productive time to fill out forms and collect receipts — for the only purpose of proving to the State that we didn’t keep any income from them. But if we think about it, what tax season really means is that taxation, or legal extortion by the State, is on everybody’s mind." (04/17/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/economics/glorious-tax-season/