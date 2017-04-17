Turkey: International monitors deliver scathing verdict on referendum

Source: CNN

"International election monitors have delivered a scathing verdict on the conduct of Turkey's controversial referendum to grant expansive new powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Representatives from a coalition of international bodies said the vote took place on an 'unlevel playing field' with the 'yes' campaign dominating media coverage. Voters were not provided with adequate information, opposition voices were muzzled and the rules were changed at the last minute, they said. … Erdogan's margin of victory in the referendum was razor-thin. Despite a state of emergency and a widespread crackdown on dissent, he succeeded in persuading only 51.4% of voters to back his constitutional upheaval." (04/17/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/17/europe/turkey-referendum-results-erdogan/