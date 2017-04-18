Trump has killed "beautiful little babies" in four countries

Source: OpEdNews

by Chris Ernesto

"US president Donald Trump sounded sincere when he described how he felt after seeing pictures of 'beautiful little babies' allegedly killed by a Syrian government chemical weapons attack on April 4. 'These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated,' said Trump, and hours later, the US launched nearly 60 tomahawk missiles in response to the allegations. But what about the beautiful little babies killed by US bombs since Trump became president? Is Trump not concerned about those children because they were killed by his missiles, and not Assad's alleged chemical weapons? In the first three months of his presidency, Trump has dropped bombs — and killed children – in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq." (04/17/17)

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Trump-has-killed-beautifu-by-Chris-Ernesto-Airstrikes_Al-Qaeda_Assad_Children-170417-581.html