How Trump and Obama are exactly alike

Source: CounterPunch

by Sam Husseini

"Trump won the 2016 nomination and election largely because he was able to pose as a populist and anti-interventionist 'America Firster.' Similarly, Obama won the 2008 election in good part because he promised 'hope and change' and because he had given a speech years earlier against the then-impending invasion of Iraq. Short of disclosure of diaries or other documents from these politicians, we can’t know for certain if they planned on reversing much of what they promised or if the political establishment compelled them to change, but they both eventually perpetrated a massive fraud. What is perhaps most striking is actually how quickly each of them backtracked on their alleged purpose." (04/17/17)

