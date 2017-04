Source: Downsize DC

by Perry Willis and Jim Babka

"Senator Rand Paul’s 'Obamacare Replacement Act' (S. 222) is gaining traction. It has a new co-sponsor in the Senate — Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Even better … The bill has also been introduced in the House (H.R. 1072) by Representative Mark Sanford of South Carolina, and it already has 7 Republican, co-sponsors …" (04/17/17)

