This phishing attack is almost impossible to detect on Chrome, Firefox and Opera

Source: The Hacker News

"A Chinese infosec researcher has discovered a new 'almost impossible to detect' phishing attack that can be used to trick even the most careful users on the Internet. He warned, Hackers can use a known vulnerability in the Chrome, Firefox and Opera web browsers to display their fake domain names as the websites of legitimate services, like Apple, Google, or Amazon to steal login or financial credentials and other sensitive information from users." (04/17/17)

