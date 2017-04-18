Source: HubPages

by Gary Reed

"Nobody can accurately predict the future yet today we’re being told that a humankind smart enough to create robots is too stupid to create whole new industries and institutions for itself. People who buy into this are helping to create a perfect storm that will benefit authoritarian collectivists, progressives, social justice warriors, income redistributors and statists of all kinds. Demanding a $15 per hour minimum wage is steadily driving fast food operators and many other businesses into the mechanized arms of robots to automate their operations." (04/16/17)

https://hubpages.com/business/The-Future-Who-Says-Robots-will-Occupy-Our-Occupations