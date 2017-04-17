Robert W. Taylor, 1932-2017

Source: The Hacker News

"The Internet just lost one of its most prominent innovators. Robert W. Taylor, a computer scientist who was instrumental in creating the Internet as well as the modern personal computer, has died at the age of 85. Mr. Taylor, who is best known as the mastermind of ARPAnet (precursor of the Internet), had Parkinson's disease and died on Thursday at his home in Woodside, California, his son Kurt Kurt Taylor told US media." (04/16/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/04/rip-robert-taylor-internet.html