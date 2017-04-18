Book review: The Art of Fiction by Ayn Rand

Source: The Jolly Libertarian

by Marco den Ouden

"I had read pretty well everything Ayn Rand had written during her lifetime but there are some of her posthumously published works I had not got around to. This is one of them. It is an edited transcript of a series of informal discussion she held with friends and fans in her living room in 1958, finally edited and published in 2000. And it is a terrific addition to her works." (04/16/17)

http://jollylibertarian.blogspot.com/2017/04/book-review-art-of-fiction-by-ayn-rand.html