Source: Heartland Institute

by Teresa Mull

"The Obama administration, like many of its predecessors, spent billions propping up failing public schools, and what did we get for all our hard-earned tax dollars? High-school graduates are worse off. But many in the general public, having drunk the pro-public-schools Kool-Aid, mixed mainly by the nation’s corrupt and powerful teachers’ unions, are largely under the delusion that public education is a great and sacred institution worthy of preservation — no matter what." (04/17/17)

http://blog.heartland.org/2017/04/pour-the-public-education-kool-aid-down-the-drain/