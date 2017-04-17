The real educational choice debate isn't about money. It's about government control

Source: Independent Institute

by Vicki Alger

"Last week I had the pleasure of speaking about the future of school choice at an event hosted in Washington, DC, by the Independent Women’s Forum, featuring The Heritage Foundation’s Lindsey Burke and SAVE President Edward Bartlett. The core issue of this public policy debate is not about money. It’s about competing visions over who has the right and responsibility for the education and upbringing of children. The rationale animating the creation of the US Department of Education is that government knows best." (04/17/17)

http://blog.independent.org/2017/04/17/the-real-educational-choice-debate-isnt-about-money-its-about-government-control/