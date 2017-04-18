Source: The Price of Liberty

by MamaLiberty

"When you believe something, yet see clear proof that it is not true or right, you have some choices… You can accept the reality and seek to learn the truth, releasing the false belief. Or you eventually break down into this 'mental illness' which so often leads to self destruction or violence against others. The desire to control others, the lust for power and the willingness to destroy both themselves and others in order to gain that power … This is the root of the evil, and the worst addiction in the world." (04/17/17)

https://thepriceofliberty.org/2017/04/17/stress-anxiety-and-depression/