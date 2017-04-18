Why our coercive system of schooling should topple

Source: Everything Voluntary

by Peter Gray

"I’ve been called a crazy optimist, a Pollyanna, a romantic idealist. How can I believe that our system of compulsory schooling is about to collapse? People point out that in many ways the schooling system is stronger now than ever. It occupies more of children’s time, gobbles up more public funds, employs more people, and is more firmly controlled by government — and at ever-higher levels of government — than has ever been true in the past. So why do I believe it’s going to collapse — slowly at first and then more rapidly — over the next ten years or so? Here are four reasons …" (04/17/17)

http://everything-voluntary.com/coercive-system-schooling-topple-2