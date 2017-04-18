Freedom Feens Radio, 04/17/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

"Phil Pollard, Jeremy Heisenkitten, and Michael W. Dean yak about the wonders of Roku, the Stooges documentary — Gimme Danger, MWD exchanging snail mail with Iggy Pop, and Phil explains how 'Sharing is not communism, and communism is not sharing.' In the second hour, there’s talk of Jesus memes, the uselessness of perfect pitch, why MK isn’t around anymore, mocking of C4SS, phone freaking, and the latest Antifa/Trump supporters beat downs in Berkley." [various formats] (04/17/17)

https://www.freedomfeens.com/?p=14342