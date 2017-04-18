Report: Venezuela illegally issued 10,000 passports to Syrians, Iranians

Source: Fox News

"A former director of Venezuela’s Office of Identification, Migration and Foreigners said that during his 17 months in the post, the socialist government gave at least 10,000 Venezuelan passports and other documents to citizens of Syria, Iran and other Middle Eastern countries. In an interview with El Nuevo Herald, Colonel Vladimir Medrano Rengifo said the operation was headed by current Vice President Tareck El Aissami. He said most passports and visas were granted in the Venezuelan Consulate in Damascus, Syria’s capital. 'Today we don’t know where these people are, nor what they are doing,' said Medrano, who currently resides in the United States." (04/17/217)

http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/04/17/venezuela-illegally-issued-10000-passports-to-syrians-iranians-report-says.html