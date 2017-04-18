GA: Election seen as Trump political barometer

Source: USA Today

"The battle for a House seat in Georgia’s sixth district (with a Tuesday primary election) is becoming a quasi-referendum on President Trump that will probably intensify over the next couple of months. Democrats are rallying behind a 30-year-old political neophyte, Jon Ossoff, who is buoyed by $8.3 million in donations from small Democratic donors from around the country eager to make a statement about their feelings about the new president. If Ossoff captures 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s so-called 'jungle primary,' which features 18 candidates including four major GOP contenders, he’ll avoid a June runoff against a single Republican competitor. Polling averages show him falling at least a few points short of that goal, and the most likely outcome is that the battle drags on. 'If Ossoff does hit 50 percent, it would be a further indication that House Republicans begin the cycle in deep trouble in upscale districts,' David Wasserman, House editor at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, said in a weekend analysis." (04/17/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/04/17/georgia-election-seen-trump-political-barometer/100566456