Brazil: President says ministers under investigation may resign

Source: Reuters

"Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms. Last week a Supreme Court justice opened investigations into eight ministers (nearly a third of Temer's cabinet) after they were accused of wrongdoing by executives of engineering group Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] in plea bargain testimonies. The ministers under investigation include close advisers such as Temer's chief of staff Eliseu Padilha, considered key to negotiations on a landmark pension reform to rein in government spending and runaway public debt." (04/17/17)

