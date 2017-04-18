CA: Feinstein hears it at raucous town hall

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"Many of the 1,000 people who attended Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s town hall Monday in San Francisco didn’t necessarily disagree with her, they just wanted her to be louder and more aggressive in opposing the Trump administration. 'We would like to see her represent her liberal constituency a lot more forcefully,' said Jegath Athilingam, 27, a neuroscience doctoral student at UC San Francisco. 'We want to see her take the lead, as someone with her amount of seniority should do.' At times, the hour-long constituent gathering at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center on 19th Avenue involved Feinstein trying to explain the rhythms of Washington’s slow-moving bureaucracy to an audience made up largely of people who are afraid, frustrated and angry at total Republican control of the government and want something done fast. Over the past five months, Feinstein’s office has received more than 2.5 million calls, emails and notes; typically, it receives 1 million in a year." (04/17/17)

http://www.sfgate.com/politics/article/Feinstein-hears-it-at-raucous-S-F-town-hall-11078951.php