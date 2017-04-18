DHS chief not on board with Trump’s anti-cannabis stance

Source: Smell the Truth

"At least one Trump administration official isn’t spewing the same anti-marijuana comments as his colleagues are. In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly told host Chuck Todd that marijuana is 'not a factor' in the ongoing drug war, reports the Washington Post. In the interview, Todd asks Kelly if marijuana legalization would alter border efforts to control drug smuggling. 'Yeah, marijuana is not a factor in the drug war,' answered Kelly. Kelly then went on to explain which illegal substances are actually worth the concern." (04/17/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2017/04/17/homeland-security-chief-not-on-board-with-trump-administrations-anti-marijuana-stance