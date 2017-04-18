A bank even a socialist could love

Source: In These Times

by David Dayen

"'Money is a utility that belongs to all of us,' says Walt McRee. McRee is a velvety-voiced former broadcaster now plotting an audacious challenge to the financial system. He’s leading a monthly conference call as chair of the Public Banking Institute (PBI), an educational and advocacy force formed seven years ago to break Wall Street’s stranglehold on state and municipal finance. 'This is one of the biggest eye-openers of my life,” says Rebecca Burke, a New Jersey activist on the call. “Once you see it, you can’t look back.' This ragtag group (former teachers, small business owners, social workers) wants to charter state and local banks across the country. These banks would leverage tax revenue to make low-interest loans for local public works projects, small businesses, affordable housing and student loans, spurring economic growth while saving people (and the government) money." [editor's note: Only a "progressive" would phrase that last part this way; we libertarians would just say "saving taxpayers money" – SAT] (04/17/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20044/the-fight-for-public-banking