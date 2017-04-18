It’s time to resurrect the counterculture movement

Source: The Nation

by Ira Chernus

"You could hear the deep sadness in the preacher’s voice as he named 'the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today — my own government.' With those words, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a scathing indictment of America’s war in Vietnam. It was April 4, 1967. His antiwar sermon seemed to signal a new high tide of opposition to a brutal set of American policies in Southeast Asia. Just 11 days later, unexpectedly large crowds would come out in New York and San Francisco for the first truly massive antiwar rallies. Back then, a protest of at least a quarter of a million seemed 'yuge.' King signaled another turning point by concluding his speech with 'something even more disturbing' — something that would deeply disturb the developing antiwar movement as well. 'The war in Vietnam,' he said, 'is but a symptom of a far deeper malady within the American spirit.'" (04/17/17)

