Trump’s five worst tax secrets, revealed

Source: Our Future

by Richard Eskow

"Thousands of demonstrators marched on Saturday to demand that Donald Trump release his tax returns. But, barring an unexpected surprise (a W2 form issued by Vladimir Putin, or a 1099 from mafia boss Anthony 'Fat Tony' Salerno), we already know Trump’s ugliest tax secrets. We will reveal those secrets … right after this break. Many readers will recognize this reference to Rachel Maddow’s televised release of Trump’s 2005 tax return, The MSNBC host kept her viewers in suspense for a total of 84 minutes, before learning that Trump paid an effective federal tax rate of 24 percent that year. That was considered an anticlimax. It even led some observers to speculate that Trump might have leaked the return himself, since many people had assumed that Trump hadn’t paid any federal taxes at all for years. That gets us to Trump’s first terrible tax secret: his tax return for that year was not unusual." [editor's note: Although this is mostly "progressive" whining about "tax fairness" he stumbles on a few valid points – SAT] (04/17/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170417/trumps-five-worst-tax-secrets-revealed