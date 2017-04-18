Venezuela: El Aissami provided illegal passports to thousands from Middle East

Source: PanAm Post

"The Hugo Chavez government has promoted human trafficking worldwide with the illegal delivery of at least 10,000 Venezuelan passports to citizens of Syria, Iran, and other countries in the Middle East. Venezuelan Colonel Vladimir Medrano Rengifo, former Director General of the Office of Identification, Migration, and Foreigners, told El Nuevo Herald that the South American country had issued at least 800 fraudulent passports a month between May 2008 and October 2009." (04/17/17)

