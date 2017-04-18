FBI agrees to give records to Antiwar.com

Source: Courthouse News Service

"In a win for government-transparency advocates, the FBI has agreed to turn over records it created when it spied on two anti-war journalists and pay $299,000 to settle their attorneys’ fees. The deal, which brings to a close a four-year battle for the records under the Freedom of Information Act, is spelled out in two stipulations filed in San Francisco federal court – one on Friday and the other in January. … With the ACLU’s help, Journalists Eric Garris and Dennis Raimondo sued the FBI in 2013, after they learned the agency was monitoring their libertarian news website Antiwar.com." (04/17/17)

https://www.courthousenews.com/fbi-agrees-give-records-anti-war-reporters/