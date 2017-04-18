Government spending is now tyranny of the minority

Source: USA Today

by Christian Schneider

"When Congress creates a new program, the costs are spread out over hundreds of millions of taxpayers, but a small, intense interest group of beneficiaries is then born. When Charles Dickens landed on America's shores in 1842, fans lined the streets of New York to see the man widely feted as the greatest author on the globe. That is, until Dickens began giving speeches in which he noted American publishers were conveniently forgetting to pay him royalties for printing and selling his books. New York's Morning Post disapproved of Dickens' crass request for payment from American publishers, saying it was 'bad taste in Mr. Dickens to allude to the copyright business in his speech here.'" (04/17/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/04/17/government-spending-tyranny-minority-christian-schneider-column/100551080