AR: Grandstanding pols vow to kill prisoners one way or another after court blocks

Source: Business Insider

"Arkansas'[s] attorney general and governor are vowing to pursue a series of executions scheduled over the next two weeks even after the state's Supreme Court halted the first two lethal injections hours before they were to take place. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she will continue to seek justice [sic] for the families of victims and pursue two executions scheduled for Thursday, a pair set for April 24 and one planned for April 27. … Critics have contended that Arkansas'[s] rush to the death chamber was reckless. The state has said it had to act quickly because one of the drugs in its difficult-to-obtain lethal injection mix, the valium-like sedative midazolam, expires at the end of April." (04/18/17)

http://www.businessinsider.com/r-arkansas-attorney-general-governor-vows-to-pursue-executions-2017-4