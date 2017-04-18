Attacking charter schools with "alternative facts"

Source: Show-Me Institute

by James V Shuls, Ph.D.

"In a recent letter to the editor of the Joplin Globe, Caroline Tubbs, a public high school teacher, makes a series of inaccurate claims about charter schools. As someone who has studied the issue of school choice closely for many years, I suspect the statements from Tubbs are the product of the misinformation she and many others have received. As is often the case with thorny public policy issues, the debate around school choice is often clouded with what we might now call 'fake news.' For instance, Tubbs suggests charter schools in Missouri do not have to administer state tests. This is simply not true. Charters administer the same exams to students as the traditional public schools do." (04/17/17)

http://showmeinstitute.org/blog/school-choice/attacking-charter-schools-%E2%80%9Calternative-facts%E2%80%9D