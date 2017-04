Source: The Tom Woods Show

"Under both Donald Trump and Barack Obama, the U.S. government has supported Saudi Arabia in a savage war that is leaving a humanitarian catastrophe in its wake, with (according to recent estimates) some 462,000 in danger of starvation. Where is the moral outrage of our media, which is so touched by human tragedy when doing so suits the regime?" [various formats] (04/17/17)

http://tomwoods.com/ep-890-yemen-the-war-the-world-forgot/