Israeli regime: No talks with prisoner on hunger strike

Source: Washington Post

"Israel will not negotiate with hundreds of Palestinian prisoners who launched a hunger strike to press for better conditions, a government minister said Tuesday, adding that the organizer of the protest has been placed in solitary confinement. If sustained, the strike led by Marwan Barghouti, a Palestinian leader jailed during the second Palestinian uprising, would be the largest in recent years. … The Palestinian prisoners seek better conditions, including more contact with relatives, and an end to Israel’s practice of detentions without trials." (04/18/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/middle_east/palestinian-prisoners-hunger-strike-leader-sent-to-solitary/2017/04/18/c463c0e2-2409-11e7-928e-3624539060e8_story.html