Source: Antiwar.com

by David Stockman

"The realized truth of modern history is crystal clear. Washington had no business intervening in a quarrel between two no-count wanna be dictators (Syngman Rhee and Kim il Sung) on the Korean peninsula in June 1950, and surely has no business still stationing 29,000 American soldiers there 67 years latter. Yet owing to the institutionalized albatross of that mis-vectored history, the world is now much closer to the brink of nuclear war than at any time since the dark days of the early cold war. And the Donald has become just the latest political tourist in the Oval Office to succumb to the Deep State’s false, self-serving narrative about why the American imperium remains decamped on the 38th parallel." (04/18/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/david_stockman/2017/04/17/why-the-donald-should-cool-it-on-north-korea-the-fat-boy-cant-even-deliver-his-little-boy/