UK: May to seek snap election for June

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans to call a snap general election on 8 June. She said Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership following the EU referendum Explaining the decision, Mrs May said: 'The country is coming together but Westminster is not.' There will be a Commons vote on the proposed election on Wednesday — Labour have said they will vote with the government. The prime minister needs Parliament's backing to hold a vote before the next scheduled date of 2020." (04/18/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-39629603