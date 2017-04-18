Source: Notes on Liberty

by Rick Weber

"In higher-ed news two types of terrifying stories come up pretty frequently: free speech stories, and Title IX stories. You’d think these stories would only be relevant to academics and students, but they’re not. These issues are certainly very important for those of us who hang out in ivory towers. But those towers shape the debate — and unquestioned assumptions — that determine real world policy in board rooms and capitols. This is especially true in a world where a bachelor’s degree is the new GED. The free speech stories have gotten boring because they all take the following form: group A doesn’t want to let group B talk about opinion b so they act like a bunch of jackasses. … The Title IX stories are Kafkaesque tales where a well-intentioned policy (create a system to protect people in colleges from sexism and sexual aggression) turns into a kangaroo court that allows terrible people to ruin other people’s lives." (04/17/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/04/17/where-is-the-line-between-sympathy-and-paternalism/